Ohio State set to celebrate 111th Homecoming this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This weekend, the Buckeyes are celebrating the 111th Homecoming at Ohio State!

According to the university, The Ohio State Homecoming Parade is one of Ohio State's biggest and longest-running traditions. Activities kicked off Friday with the parade at the Ohio Stadium at 6:00 p.m. in the West Stadium parking lot.

Students, alumni, parents and visitors can expect to see more officers on and around campus.

"You may see extra police, and you may not see some of the extra police because there's some non-uniformed officers out there as well," said Dan Hedman, spokesperson for Ohio State. "But even with that, we ask everyone to be the best fans in the land, be as safe as you can travel in groups, party smart and do everything you can to stay safe," he said.

The big event is the matchup between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins, which kicks off at noon. You can also expect more patrols around the stadium.

Robert Armstrong, director of emergency management at Ohio State said, "We'll start out really early tomorrow and have teams on campus around 2 a.m., starting to do some safety and security checks around the stadium and around campus and we'll be here all throughout the day and throughout the game. Just here to support and make sure everybody has a safe and fun experience."

