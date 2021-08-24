Ohio State steps up security as classes begin

The university is hiring more campus police officers and paying overtime for additional city and campus police officers in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lauren Whitt is a junior who recently transferred to The Ohio State University. She spent last school year learning on a laptop at home.

“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “It's different seeing everybody out here because I was used to like being on the computer in my own little area. It's different being out here.”

She's commuting though, and part of the reason, crimes happening near campus.

“I was kind of nervous to live on campus this semester because I heard about that,” she said. “I just wanted to live at home. I'm more of a homebody anyway.”

The latest happened Monday night. Columbus police say a student was robbed at gunpoint while walking to his dorm near King Avenue and Highland Street. Police said Tuesday they located one suspect and the investigation remained underway.

Ohio State University is hiring more campus police officers.

According to Ben Johnson, director of media relations, the hiring process is underway and Ohio State is paying overtime for additional city and campus police officers in the area.

Safety measures are taking place to protect against the spread of the virus as well. Masks are required indoors anywhere on campus.

Even though there were 12,000 students on campus last year -- this school year already looks much different.



"It was like a ghost town,” said Emit Connor. “It feels great you know just seeing campus alive again.

Students said they are feeling appreciative of the college experience this year.

“It's great to be back and engaging with people in the classroom again,” said Bridgette Wadge.

Right now the vaccination rate for students and staff is 73%, according to Johnson.