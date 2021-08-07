Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash involving body found in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a body found in Athens County.
According to OSHP, troopers responded Friday just after 5 a.m. to a report of a body found in the road on Vore Ridge Road near State Route 691.
The Athens County Coroner pronounced the man dead. He was later identified as 38-year-old Seeley Hall Jr. of Athens.
OSHP says evidence at the scene shows that a vehicle was somehow involved in the incident, however the vehicle left the scene.
Authorities are working to determine an exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (740) 593-6611.