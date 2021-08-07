Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash involving body found in Athens County

Authorities are working to determine an exact cause of death.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a body found in Athens County.

According to OSHP, troopers responded Friday just after 5 a.m. to a report of a body found in the road on Vore Ridge Road near State Route 691.

The Athens County Coroner pronounced the man dead. He was later identified as 38-year-old Seeley Hall Jr. of Athens.

OSHP says evidence at the scene shows that a vehicle was somehow involved in the incident, however the vehicle left the scene.

Authorities are working to determine an exact cause of death.