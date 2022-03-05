Harry Miller discusses mental health struggles, decision to retire from football

Earlier this year, Harry Miller announced he was medically retiring from football and shared a powerful message as to why.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After starting in six games during the 2020 season, Harry Miller was projected to be Ohio State's starting center last fall. He only played in two games and was listed as unavailable for a majority of the season.

While the unavailable list could mean a player is sidelined for numerous reasons from illnesses to injuries, no one knew what was keeping Miller off the field.

"I was seeing over the course of the season people raise questions or make speculations, which in a way is irritating in one respect but also unfair to the truth," Miller said.

"Prior to the season last year, I told Coach [Ryan] Day of my intention to kill myself," Miller wrote.

Miller discussed his mental health struggles and how he tried to continue playing even with scars on his body.

"They are hard to see, and they are easy to hide, but they sure do hurt," he wrote. "There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Miller said he had a history of mental health and was inundated with thoughts that would often scare or hurt most people.

"That was just thinking for me,” he said. “I got to the point where I was pretty fed up with it and I realized how long I was thinking this way and for me, I thought that was normal. I thought everybody was thinking this way I just thought was the way it is."