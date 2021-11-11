Ohio State group wants to know what university is doing with $20 million in safety money

Ohio State University is dedicated $20 million over the next 10 years towards safety. But a safety group wants to know how they are spending that money.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been over a week since the Ohio State University added its new patrol group to its safety strategy. Combine that with the lights installed across the University District. Plus, the university is dedicating $20 million towards safety over the next ten years. But, is anyone seeing any improvement?

"Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State,” a parent and student group, designed a new billboard reading “protect your students like you protect your goal post.”

“We see that on game day. There is so much security and so much protection and we feel that every day should be as safe as game day,” said Allyson Reid, a member of the group.

The group doesn't think the university is doing enough and isn't being fully transparent about what they are doing, particularly when it comes to the $20 million.

To do a little math, there are more than 66,000 students who attend Ohio State. If you break down that $2 million each year, that equates to about $32 a year per student for safety.

10TV reached out to the university earlier this week and again Thursday asking for a breakdown of the money spent this year and was told there might be something available on Friday.

“Parents and students deserve to know where that money is going,” said Reid.

Just last week the university unveiled its Buckeye Block Watch, which is a group that monitors off-campus neighborhoods. We asked some off-campus students if they’ve seen them around. so I asked students who lived in this neighborhood if they've seen them out and about...

“No, I haven’t,” said Ella McGinley, a junior living off-campus.

“I went over for their initial [kickoff party] but I haven't seen them out yet,” said Max Giffin, a senior living off-campus.

“I've only seen them on Friday and Saturday nights like twice so that's about it,” said Taylor Jacobs, a junior living off-campus.

The Buckeye Block Watch is separate from the Columbus Division of Police, monitoring the University District Wednesday through Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The group does not carry firearms, nor do they have arrest power, which Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State says isn't enough.

“It seems more like a friendly neighborhood patrol and if you read about them that's really what they are, which is fine as an additional extension of CPD, but no way can they replace CPD,” said Irene Hendricks of Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State.