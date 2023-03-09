Ohioans able to bet on Ohio State football for the 1st time

Sports betting became legal in Ohio in January of this year, meaning this is the first season Ohioans can legally bet on games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday was not only the season opener for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it also marked the first game Ohioans could legally place bets on.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported that $1.1 billion was wagered within the first month of becoming legal in the Buckeye State. So far this year, Ohio bettors put more than $4.4 billion on the line. The majority of those bets are being placed in the palm of their hand.

"I got like three or four apps on my phone,” David Madison said.

But, not everyone interested in sports betting had a stake in Saturday’s game.



"I only bet when I know I can make some money,” Justin Mathews said.

"If I bet on the money line then I would've won- I could've bet 100 and I would've won 10 cents,” Madison said.

There’s of course some strategy involved when it comes to wagering, but it doesn’t always pay off.

"I'd say my overall balance is probably negative, but it's just really fun to do,” Austin Cox said.