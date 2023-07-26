Ohio State Fair offering cooling stations for those looking to escape the heat

This year, the fair is off to a hot start as most of central Ohio will be under a Heat Advisory for the next two days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2023 Ohio State Fair is officially underway.

“We happen the same time every year. It could be hot, could be rainy. We take extra precautions to make sure we are prepared for this,” said Alicia Shoultz, assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair.

Shoultz said if you are planning on coming to the fair, it's all about a balance of activities and rest.

“If you are coming to the Ohio State Fair and spend time outside with rides or popping through livestock barns, take time to go into some of our air-conditioned buildings."

The fair also offers misting stations throughout the grounds which help cool visitors down in a flash. There are also several tents you can walk through to get misted with water and cooled off by fans.

In case of an emergency, the fair does have first aid workers who are ready to respond to an emergency. The first responders travel on golf carts and can get to visitors right away.