Ohio State doctors create new, distanced way to show appreciation to colleagues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year it’s been difficult at times to find the right words.

Then again, the right words aren’t found. They’re created.

The same could be said for a positive attitude.

“It’s been quite different in the sense of just the constraints put on the healthcare team and the providers and taking care of those patients,” Dr. Ravi Tripathi said.

Dr. Tripathi and Dr. Antolin Flores work at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Both are anesthesiologists. Tripathi works in the Intensive Care Unit and Flores works in cardiac operating rooms.

In recent weeks, with the news of distribution for a COVID-19 vaccine comes that positive attitude.

“We’re starting to get feelings of hope, I think, that are starting to be felt throughout the medical center like ‘Hey, maybe, just maybe we can see the end of the tunnel’,” Dr. Flores said.

Still, they know nine months has taken its toll.

The death. The worry. The unknown.

In these times, Tripathi knows people are quick to call medical professionals the heroes. But he doesn’t see it that way.

Neither does Flores.

“This is not easy and we’re not necessarily close to the end just yet, but as Ravi said this is what we chose,” Flores said.

Tripathi’s Instagram pays honor to who he calls the real heroes.

Those who have been fighting alone in isolation, or those who have had to speak to a loved one through glass or FaceTime like the wife of the patient in Room 42 who had to speak to her husband for the last time through a glass door while repeatedly saying “sigue luchando mi amor,” which roughly translated means “keep fighting, my love.”

“Because of COVID or for whatever reason they may not have been able to go in the room to even see the patient,” Tripathi said. “So, seeing them through a glass door and knowing that was the last time that they were going to see their loved one and not being able to hold their hand or give them a kiss or give them a hug, those kind of things. And, they’re going through that and we’re all hopeful that we’re going to get through this and we know we will, but they have a long recovery ahead of them.”

As for the physicians, the nurses and specialists and those who have sat endlessly at the foot of a patient’s bed, they keep that positive attitude with gratitude.

“I don’t think I realized how much I would miss a handshake,” Tripathi said.

Handshakes, hugs and a pat on the back are all things that have been put on hold during the pandemic. So, Tripathi and Flores recently started something new. It’s a way to give each other a new kind of fist bump.

"We looked for an emoji of a handshake and we couldn’t find a handshake emoji, so hence the fist bump,” Tripathi said.

A simple picture with a simple message: Great Job.

“It doesn’t take a lot of money to show your support,” Flores said. “And to look somebody in the eye and say, man, because of your efforts today that patient has a chance to survive…they’ve got a fighting chance.”