Ohio State details what fans returning to campus can expect ahead of Saturday’s home opener

Ohio State announced new season changes and protocols in early August, including updates to its ticketing and mask policies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Department of Athletics is detailing what fans can expect when they return to Ohio Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s home opener against the Oregon Ducks.

Athletics Director Gene Smith encouraged everyone to show up early on game day, citing new ticketing operations and construction around campus as reason for possible delays.

The university announced its plans to go cashless for football games in early August. Officials say that process will begin in the parking lot, and are advising fans to have their credit cards and mobile devices ready. University officials also eliminated paper tickets, directing fans instead to the new Ohio State Buckeyes app.

University officials said fans will be required to wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This includes for areas like the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms and press box. Fans who are unvaccinated must wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, the guidance stated.

The briefing comes following Ohio State’s win 45-31 win over Minnesota in last Thursday’s home opener. Head Coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak at noon following Tuesday’s briefing to discuss the upcoming game.

You can watch the briefing in the player below: