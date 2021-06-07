Ohio State Department of Athletics announces new senior associate athletic director

Jocelyn Gates has been chosen for the position.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has a new senior associate director of athletics.

Jocelyn Gates has been chosen for the position, Senior Deputy Athletics Director Janine Oman announced Monday.

“We are all excited to welcome Jocelyn to the sports administration team at Ohio State,” Oman said. “Jocelyn is a connector who excels at building relationships and is committed to providing our student athletes’ exceptional experiences. Her varied and impressive background in intercollegiate athletics will greatly benefit our team.”

In her new position, Gates will provide administrative oversight to Ohio State's football program, while also serving as liaison to the offices of Compliance and Student-Athlete Support Services, according to a release from the university.

Gates previously served as the senior associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator at Boston College, where she oversaw the women’s basketball and soccer programs, as well as the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Before that, Gates spent four years at the University of Florida, overseeing the women’s basketball and men’s and women’s golf programs.

“I am both honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve one of the most storied programs in college athletics,” Gates said in part. “The Ohio State University has an unwavering commitment to academic and athletic excellence.”