Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett issues statement after being hurt in weekend shooting

Haskell Garrett was shot early Sunday morning in the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue near Grant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett issued a statement Tuesday on Twitter after he was hurt in a weekend shooting.

In the post, Garrett wrote, "I would like to thank God for keeping hid hedge of protection during this time."

He also thanked first responders, staff members at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his friends and family.

He also stated that his recovery is going well.

According to a police report released Monday, Garrett said he was walking in the area of Chittenden Avenue and Grant Avenue when he saw a man and woman arguing.

The report says that Garrett described the argument as aggressive and asked the man to stop. The man then turned and shot him, Garrett told officers.

Garrett was hit once in the face and ran south on Grant Avenue to a friend's apartment.

Police say responding officers found blood in the street and a shell casing near the blood.

The officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment on East 11th Avenue where Garrett was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.