Ohio State DB Marcus Hooker suspended from team after being charged with OVI

A team spokesperson said there is no timetable for the suspension.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive back Marcus Hooker is suspended from the team after he was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence early Saturday morning.

According to court records, police cited Hooker for OVI at Delasmut Avenue and West 5th Avenue near Grandview at 1:40 a.m.

Records show Hooker, 21, refused a test for blood alcohol content at the scene.

Hooker's arraignment on the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for Friday.

In 2018, Hooker was charged in Pennsylvania with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, no rear lights and the purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.