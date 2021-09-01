Ohio State officials, Columbus police discuss new safety measures aimed at preventing crime near campus

The discussion comes amid a continued increase in reports of armed robberies near campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University officials are holding a press conference with the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday to discuss recently implemented safety measures in response to rising crime near campus.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight and CPD Commander Jeffrey Dennis are joined for the briefing by Ohio State University Senior Vice President Jay Kasey and OSU Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt.

