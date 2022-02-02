Ohio State cancels in-person classes for Thursday, other colleges close due to winter storm

Capital University and Columbus State Community College announced they will be closed on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University announced in-person classes for Thursday are canceled due to the anticipated winter storm but online classes will go on as planned.

Despite in-person being canceled, the university said the campus will remain open.

The Mansfield, Newark, Marion, Lima and Wooster branches have also all canceled classes for Thursday.

