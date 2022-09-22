Ohio State launches anti-hazing website

The website teaches students about what is qualified as hazing and shows them the number of different ways they can report bad behavior.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has officially launched its newest effort to stop hazing on campus: a website aiming to provide students the tools and information they need to help.

The website teaches students about what is qualified as hazing and shows them the number of different ways they can report bad behavior.

The new resource is being launched almost a year after Collin's Law went into effect.

Collin's Law requires that any administrator, employee, faculty member, teacher, consultant, alumnus or volunteer of any organization immediately report hazing. Not doing that is a criminal offense, so that's why the university says it's important for the campus to know how to report.

“They're a part of it, to stop this kind of culture…it takes everyone and takes our faculty, staff and students,” said Danny Glassmann, the Dean of Students.

Caty Robins is a freshman at the university. she says she's all for students having more resources.

“I think it's a good thing, I mean there's been a lot of issues at the schools with hazing and stuff like that so I think it's good to get people educated,” Robins said.

There is also a new training students can take to go over anti-hazing practices.

“I think it's going to be will be educated and for people to know and people be able to identify it and help other people out,” Robins said.