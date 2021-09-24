WATCH: Ohio State adding $20 million in funding toward new campus safety measures

Johnson will discuss the university’s plans to invest $2 million a year over the course of the next decade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State officials will detail how the university plans to use an additional $20 million in funding for improved safety and security on and around campus during a press conference on Friday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson for the briefing, set to take place at 1:30 p.m. According to a release, Johnson will discuss the university’s plans to invest $2 million a year over the course of the next decade.

The announcement comes amid an increase in violent crimes reported near campus in recent months. On Friday morning, police responded to reports of shots fired toward an off-campus house party.

Last month, the university announced plans to increase security around campus as one of several attempts to combat the rise in crime.