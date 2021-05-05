Ohio sending 60,000 doses of naloxone to 23 counties struggling with opioid overdoses

Franklin, Fairfield, Licking and Ross are among the 23 counties receiving the extra supply of naloxone.

The state is sending about 60,000 doses of naloxone, better known as Narcan, to zip codes across 23 counties in Ohio for communities experiencing the highest morbidity and mortality rates from unintentional opioid overdoses.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) is allocating nearly $2.5 million in funding to 23 Addiction and Mental Health boards for them to distribute within their area.

The targeted distribution is based on overdose deaths and overdose-related emergency department data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Because Ohio has seen an increase in the rate of overdoses among minorities, the state says the boards and their local partners have been asked to put in equitable distribution strategies to make sure naloxone reaches Black and Latino Ohioans.

OhioMHAS is devoting nearly $365,000 for 9,000 doses of naloxone to be shipped throughout the state through online mail-order.

The state says all other counties in Ohio will continue to have access to naloxone supplies.

The state says this plan will help Ohio's efforts in promoting access to naloxone.