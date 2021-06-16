Ohio Senate unanimously passes Collin's Law in effort to combat hazing

Under the bill, colleges and universities would be required to report hazing incidents, as well as provide anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

The Ohio Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday to prevent hazing on college campuses statewide.

Senate Bill 126, commonly referred to as Collin’s Law, was sponsored by Senators Stephanie Kunze and Theresa Gavarone. It would work to combat hazing by increasing penalties for those involved in hazing incidents on or off-campus to felonies.

The bill was introduced following the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old who was killed in a hazing incident at Ohio University. It also honors Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old allegedly killed following a hazing ritual at Bowling Green State University.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said if it were to become a law, the bill would help prosecutors and even universities better investigate hazing incidents, even before someone is injured or killed.