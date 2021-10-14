How did your school perform? 2020-21 abbreviated report cards released for Ohio districts

The 2020-21 Ohio School Report Cards provide information on graduation rates, prepared for success indicators, and demographic and enrollment data.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) released an abbreviated version of its annual school report card Thursday.

This is the second straight year the report cards are without overall grades for districts and schools. Citing ongoing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reports also do not contain individual grades or ratings for given components or performance measures.

The 2020-21 Ohio School Report Cards do provide information on graduation rates, prepared for success indicators, and demographic and enrollment data, along with other district and school operational details.

“While we do not have as much information as we normally would, schools and districts can use the data in this year’s report cards to guide decisions about where and how to focus time, efforts and resources that will best serve their students in the midst of pandemic-related challenges,” said Dr. Stephanie K. Siddens, interim state superintendent of public instruction.

The Ohio School Report Cards and other data for all schools and districts, including community and other schools, are available at reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

About the School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education says the annual report cards are "designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools." The report cards also aim to celebrate success and identify areas for improvement.