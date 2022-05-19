Grove City Speedway sells $2 million Powerball ticket

The ticket was just one number away from the jackpot prize, marking the 59th winner of $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize since 2012.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A Grove City Speedway sold a $2 million Powerball ticket to one of its customers Wednesday night.

The ticket was just one number away from the jackpot prize, marking the 59th winner of $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize since 2012. The $1 million prize was boosted to $2 million when the ticket holder included the game’s Power Play option.

According to a release from The Ohio Lottery, the winning numbers in Wednesday's Powerball ticket were 40-41-58-64-65+17 PP=3.

As of Thursday morning, Ohio Lottery officials said no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. The Speedway will receive a $1,000 sales bonus, according to the release.

Customers have until 10 p.m. on Saturday to enter into the drawing for the Powerball jackpot, now at $117 million.