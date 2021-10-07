Ohio police sergeant injured in shooting while serving arrest warrant; suspect at large

Police were serving a felony arrest warrant for Brandon Steele at a home in the 700 block of Lynn Street when Steele reportedly took off running.

SIDNEY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of shooting a Sidney police officer, injuring him on Wednesday.

Police were serving a felony arrest warrant for Brandon Steele at a home in the 700 block of Lynn Street when Steele reportedly took off running.

At some point during the chase, an officer and Steele met towards the end of the road and shots were fired, according to a release from Sidney police.

Steele reportedly took off again, but Sergeant Tim Kennedy found him in an alley, it reads in the release. Police said Steele fired a weapon, hitting Kennedy, before taking off again.

Kennedy was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. He has served with the Sidney Police Department since 2007.

Police are still searching for Steele, who they say is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-498-2351.