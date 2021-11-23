Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for murdering fiancée

Thompson and Hines were engaged to be married when he fatally shot her in the chest on March 21.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — An eastern Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for fatally shooting his fiancée back in March.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Tyler Thompson was convicted of one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder for the death of 27-year-old Leah Hines.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Thompson and Hines were engaged to be married when he fatally shot her in the chest on March 21 at her Belle Valley home on Outpost Road.

Thompson was convicted following a three-day trial in a Noble County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Additionally, Thompson was convicted of tampering with evidence, adding 24 months in prison to his life sentence.