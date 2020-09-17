Westerville native loses home to western wildfires

Brett Burleigh sold his property to fulfill his dream of driving cross country in an RV bus he purchased.

Westerville native Brett Burleigh sold his property to fulfill his dream of driving cross country in an RV bus he purchased.

He made his new home in Oregon to spend his retirement amongst the landscape of Holiday Farm.

Just over a week ago, Brett's new home had become the site of the dangerous wildfires that have already displaced thousands along the west coast.

The Holiday Farm Fire was just a mile from his doorstep, and he had to escape with only the clothes on his back.

While Brett made it out just in time, but he later found out that his home was completely torched. As of the latest update, Holiday Farm Fire has consumed more than 170,000 acres of land, including Brett's property.