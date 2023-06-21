Man arrested after allegedly making several 'swatting' calls in Marion County

Ronnie McCallister, 47, is believed to have made threatening phone calls and texts to a resident in Marion County beginning June 18, who then reported the interactio

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was arrested at a hotel in Cuyahoga County for allegedly calling in shootings and hostage type situations to addresses in Marion County.

Ronnie McCallister, 47, is believed to have made threatening phone calls and texts to a resident in Marion County beginning June 18, who then reported the interactions. According to the sheriff’s office, McCallister then began calling in shootings and hostage situations to addresses in Marion County.

On June 20, a call from the suspect allegedly reported another shooting, and a person being killed at a Marion address. The call also reportedly warned that law enforcement would be shot when they responded.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, McCallister was found to be staying at a Red Roof Inn hotel in Middleburg Heights after deputies traced the IP address from fake phone numbers.

He was arrested by Middleburg Heights Police Department at the hotel, where deputies say he’s been staying for several months. The sheriff’s office then executed a search warrant where they found evidence of criminal activity.

McCallister is wanted by Columbiana County and the states of Arkansas and Missouri for various charges including making terroristic threats, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case was submitted to Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan for charges of making terroristic threats, swatting, inducing panic, menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.