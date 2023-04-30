Mail theft victim speaks up after initially being denied reimbursement from bank

Monday at 6 p.m. on 10TV News, Andrew Kinsey reveals how one woman fought back after her check was stolen and what laws are in place to protect consumers from theft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail theft has been a problem for years nationwide, but many people don't know they're a victim until the damage is already done.

Last year, 10TV's Andrew Kinsey caught up with Nolan Logan at his home and broke the news that he and his family were caught up in a mail theft scam.

Here's how the scam works: Thieves will steal mail from either a mailbox outside someone's home or a blue collection bin. Checks found inside the envelopes are "washed" — meaning the ink is erased — so the amount and recipient can be replaced. Those blank checks are then sold online.

His mother's payment to Columbus Gas was dropped into a USPS collection bin outside the Bexley post office. At some point, the check was stolen and later put up for sale on the dark web.

"I'm flabbergasted, it's going to take me a minute to process this," Logan said.

Thanks to 10TV's visit, Logan was able to stop payment on his mother's check before it could be washed and used.

Now, Kinsey is telling the story of another victim of mail theft who was left scrambling to pay for her bills after more than $3,000 was stolen from her bank account.

After spending months trying to get her bank to reimburse her for the stolen money, 10TV got involved.

Brenda Cherry believes her money was stolen the same way as Logan's after she dropped off her bill payments inside the Columbus Post Office on Citygate Drive.

Her check was taken and washed and the thief waited months to cash it.

After filing a claim with her bank to get reimbursed for money that was stolen from her account, she was initially denied. The bank claimed that reasonable care was not used in securing her financial documents.

"I kind of wanted to blame the bank because I have never ever written a check that large before for them not to basically you know maybe put a hold on it contact me I never got none of that," Cherry said.

The bank's initial response was not surprising for one local attorney who focuses on consumer protection cases.

"Some specific banks are much worse than others. But there are some that appear to have made this a deliberate thing, like they just on purpose are doing this," Attorney Kevin Kneupper said.

Cherry was eventually able to get back her stolen money, but many who have had checks stolen aren't as lucky.

Kneupper said current consumer protection laws need to change to better financially help consumers take on big banks without drowning in steep fees.