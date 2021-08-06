Ohio legislature considers tax code bill that may impact people working from home

“You can't really change the rules of the game and the laws in place after a period of time has already taken place,” Ginther said.



With much of the budget going towards salaries, cities could be forced to lay off frontline workers.



“I can say with 100% certainty that those conversations will be had should this legislation go through. We will be looking at longer response times and we could potentially be looking at layoffs,” said Columbus Firefighters Union President Steve Stein.



It's not just the bigger cities that will be impacted. For cities like Dublin, which has a population 50,000 people, it could mean a loss of $25-35 million every year.



“This is not just something we can just replicate. It will have a profound impact on what we can do for the region,” said Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes.



It could also put into question agreements made between cities and businesses to bring jobs to the area.



“We have in excess of 20 economic business development agreements. In those economic development agreements, we revenue share with our businesses,” Amorose Groomes explained.



The bill's co-author Representative Kris Jordan (R-Powell) said in a statement, "House Bill 157 is a common-sense tax reform measure that will protect Ohio taxpayers. It is based upon the simple principle that Ohio taxpayers should not be taxed by municipalities where they do not perform work in, nor live in."