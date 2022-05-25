Ohio lawmakers divided among proposed gun legislation

Members of the Ohio House of Representatives stood for a moment of silence in respect to the victims of the Texas school shooting, but it almost didn't happen.

It was a moment that nearly didn't happen.

Prior to the session starting, Democrats requested to speak about the shooting including a moment of silence, but Republican leadership was concerned that it would become too political.

Both sides agreed to allow a member of each party to speak as long as it didn't turn into a political blame game.

"This massacre of our babies and our fearless teachers who by the way shielded their students yesterday, is exactly the type of thing we must talk about in these halls," said State Representative and Minority Whip Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park).

"I want to recognize the incredible bravery of the teachers and those that were unnamed who rushed towards to protect the children. This is not just a Texas tragedy. This is a human tragedy," said State Representative Tim Ginter (R-Columbiana County)

There are 29 bills before the legislature regarding gun control and it's divided among Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Democrats proposed legislation aimed at repealing the state's "Stand your Ground" bill, calling for universal background checks and raising the age requirement to buy a gun to 21 years old.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow guns to be carried in schools with two hours of training and make sure insurance isn't required to own a firearm.

"This happened in Texas. It didn't happen in Ohio. We don't know what their laws are, but the security of children is foremost in our minds," said House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima)

"Let's fix the background check system. Let's get guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. Those small victories can really make a difference and at least save one life," said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

Governor Mike DeWine was not available for comment Thursday.

DeWine's administration added more money to improve security in schools and expand mental health to prevent school shootings.