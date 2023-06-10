New Ohio law takes effect requiring school districts to accept cash for tickets

Tim Stried from the Ohio High School Athletic Association says in some cases you may see cash tickets cost more than digital ones.



"There are several reasons why a cash price might be more than an online price. Number one is security. If you are at a gate where there is cash being exchanged, most of the time you're going to want a police officer there. That costs money. If you have more gates that have cash, that's more officers so that's one reason in particular. The auditing piece of a cash ticket sale gate is time-consuming. That's a manpower situation,” he said.



He said for upcoming OHSAA tournaments cash tickets will cost slightly more than they will online for those reasons. He said the move to digital was a result of the pandemic.