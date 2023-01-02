Ohio inmate who escaped from behavioral hospital in Columbus arrested

Davidson escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — An Ohio inmate who escaped from a behavioral hospital in Columbus Thursday night was captured by police in West Virginia late Sunday evening.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jacob Davidson was arrested in Chapmanville, West Virginia by the West Virginia State Police.

Davidson escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on/or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to be held on a $2 million bond.