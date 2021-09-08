At least 16 high school football teams to wear Ohio Army National Guard camo jerseys in honor of 9/11

The teams will wear the jerseys this weekend as a way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this week.

OHIO, USA — More than a dozen high school football teams across the state will be wearing Ohio Army National Guard camouflage jerseys as a way to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this week.

The OANG worked with the high school teams in order to make the tribute happen.

"We are honored to help communities pay tribute to the first responders and military members who have served or continue to serve since the attacks on 9/11,” said Maj. Matt France, commander of the Ohio Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association approved the pattern for the home team to wear in 2019, with the program being named "Hometown Hero" game of the week.

There are 20 sets of jerseys that are being rotated through schools that request them across the state.