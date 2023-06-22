'Angry, sad, scared': Families face confusion after Ohio House passes bill targeting LGBTQ+ community

Erin Bonnell has a transgender daughter. She said she felt a mix of emotions after the vote.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives passed two controversial bills on Wednesday that target the LGBTQ+ community, leaving many families confused.

"Angry, sad, scared," she said.

She told 10TV that Willow, her daughter who is 11, began showing signs that she wanted to identify as a girl when she was just 7 years old.

"By the middle of first grade, she wanted to use female pronouns. And she was asking. It wasn't me pushing, it wasn't anything like that," Bonnell said. "And between first and second grade, she changed her name."

Now, she said Willow is getting curious about how puberty will change things for her. Bonnell said she's petrified and is already inquiring about her hormones.

House Bill 68, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, passed with a vote of 64 to 28. It would prohibit hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy and medical or surgical procedures.

Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) is one of the sponsors of the bill.

"This bill would ban childhood sex changes, and what it would do is say that you cannot use puberty blockers on children for the purpose of sex change. There are legitimate uses when puberty occurs at an unnatural time, and even then, it's very risky, but it is extremely more dangerous when you are stopping puberty that occurs at a natural time now interrupting nature," he explained.

For now, Bonnell and Willow are seeking advice from medical professionals at Nationwide Children's Hospital Thrive Program.

"I just, you know, want my kids to be happy, I want my kids to be safe and healthy," Bonnell said.