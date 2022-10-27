'Dickens of a Christmas' coming to Ohio Village this December

The event will turn the village, located on the grounds of the Ohio History Center in Columbus, into the old town from Charles Dickens' book.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Village is kicking off its holiday celebration by taking visitors back to the 19th century.

The Ohio History Connection's "Dickens of a Christmas" will be open to the public Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

The event will turn the village, located on the grounds of the Ohio History Center in Columbus, into the old town from Charles Dickens' book "A Christmas Carol."

Visitors will experience classic holiday games, listen to old music, and learn about the author's life.

The Ohio Village will have shadow puppet performances, watch night service, holiday puppets and a 12th night party to commemorate the end of the Christmas season.

During their adventure, guests will see Santa Claus, Ebenezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley.