Ohio health leaders answer COVID-19 vaccine questions as cases rise statewide

The Ohio Department of Health is answering questions in an effort to combat hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health answered questions in an effort to combat hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference Wednesday.

The department’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, alongside two pediatricians, provided facts and answered questions about the efficacy and side effects surrounding the vaccine.

The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio. Vanderhoff has said the recent surge may be linked to the highly contagious delta variant spreading throughout the state. The Ohio Department of Health reported an additional 744 cases on Tuesday.

"It appears that this surge is being driven by yet another variant. The delta variant," said Vanderhoff.

As of July 3, health officials have detected the variant in more than 36% of COVID-19 cases reported.

Vanderhoff has said the variant is on track to becoming the dominant variant in Ohio. He added the amount of cases being reported in younger Ohioans is also on the rise.