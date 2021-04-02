OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon to be held virtually again in 2021

The race, which draws thousands of people to the streets of Columbus, will now be held April 23-25, 2021. It was originally scheduled for April 24.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2021 OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon, OhioHealth Quarter Marathon, and the Commit to be Fit 5K will be held virtually again this year due to the regulations and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, which draws thousands of people to the streets of Columbus, will now be held April 23-25, 2021. It was originally scheduled for April 24.

"After months of working with OhioHealth and the City of Columbus health department to develop ways to produce the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon in-person in April, it is clear that we are not yet ready to return to live events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," David Babner, race director for M3S Sports, said in a statement. "We remain optimistic that we will be able to host in-person events as soon as this summer and we look forward to a return to live events, including the 2021 OhioHealth Emerald City Half & Quarter Marathon in August."

If runners signed up prior to Feb. 1, runners have the option to participate virtually in April or defer to 2022.

Click here for Deferral Information and for instructions on how to select Virtual or Deferral.

Those who chose to run virtually in April 2021 will receive a 25 percent discount on the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon.

All participants will receive an Event Shirt, Finisher’s Medal, Race Bib, Online results, and Online photos. Race packets are expected to be mailed during the week of April 12.