Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The couple received their shots at around 10 a.m.

Fran DeWine received hers first and then the governor's vaccine was administered.

The vaccination of the 74-year-old governor and the 73-year-old first lady comes as Ohio continues its Phase 1B program.

Gov. DeWine will hold a coronavirus press briefing with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at 2 p.m.

On Monday, the state began vaccinating school employees with the stated goal of having all districts back to either in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

Other groups included in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination rollout includes adults 65 years or older and those with developmental disorders.

The state is planning to allocate roughly 100,000 vaccines for older Ohioans each week and 55,000 for school employees.

DeWine said Ohio has been averaging about 146,000 first doses coming into the state every week. As more areas in Ohio finish up Phase 1A, more doses will be available for those in Phase 1B.