Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits newest ODNR Storybook Trail

First Lady Fran DeWine made a stop at the Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe on Friday.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The newest Storybook Trail is now open at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the park Friday to celebrate the launch, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz.

Right now, there are six Storybook Trails. Each one is a half-mile long and is filled with 15 to 20 panels featuring pages from children’s books.

The program was launched back in 2019 as a partnership between ODNR and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The goal is to promote the importance of literacy, a healthy lifestyle and connecting with nature.