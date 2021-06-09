Ohio Dominican University to resume fully in-person operations for fall

Additionally, face masks will not be required when students return to campus.

Ohio Dominican University will return to fully in-person learning when the fall semester begins in August.

The university made the announcement Wednesday, saying face masks will not be required when students return to campus, though officials are encouraging unvaccinated students to continue wearing them.

ODU says the announcement was made to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and comes in response to feedback from state and local health officials. Ohio’s health orders were lifted statewide on June 2.

“From the earliest days of this pandemic, we have taken careful steps to ensure our campus policies closely align with CDC guidelines. At this point in time, it makes little sense to deviate from that approach as we move forward and enter this new phase of the pandemic,” said ODU President Connie Gallaher.

Gallaher cited a steady decline in COVID-19 cases paired with an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated as part of the reason for the university’s decision to resume normal operations.

Even so, the university will continue to provide online options for students for its graduate and degree completion programs, it reads in a release.