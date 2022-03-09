Ohio dog named as finalist for this year’s Cadbury Bunny

Annie Rose, an English Doodle from Cincinnati, is one of 10 finalists chosen to represent the popular chocolate brand this Easter.

CINCINNATI — A dog from Ohio is in the running to become the next Cadbury Bunny.

Annie Rose, an English Doodle from Cincinnati, is one of 10 finalists chosen to represent the popular chocolate brand this Easter.

According to Cadbury’s website, Annie Rose currently visits nursing homes as a therapy dog. She performed window visits throughout the pandemic, bringing a little bit of joy to residents who were unable to have company.

A llama from New York, bearded dragon from Washington and a therapy horse from Florida are among other candidates for this year’s Cadbury Bunny.

For every 5,000 incremental votes, Cadbury said it will donate $5,000 to the ASPCA on top of the $5,000 already donated.