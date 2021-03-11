WATCH: Ohio Department of Health, pediatricians discuss COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health and pediatric health experts are discussing COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Patty Manning-Courtney, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist Dr. Michael Forbes, as well as Pediatrician Michele Dritz.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The approval means health officials across the country can now begin administering the vaccine to children as young as 5.

The Biden administration began assembling and shipping millions of shots earlier this week in anticipation of the decision and says there are currently enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for 28 million children in the approved age group.