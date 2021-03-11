Department of Health outlines next steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids ages 5-11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and pediatric health experts discussed COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old on Wednesday.

The discussion comes just one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children to receive kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The approval means health officials across the country can now begin administering the vaccine to children as young as 5.

The Biden administration began assembling and shipping millions of shots earlier this week in anticipation of the decision and says there are currently enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for 28 million children in the approved age group.

Some of those doses have already arrived in Ohio. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff urged parents to start making appointments for their kids to get vaccinated if they plan to be fully protected ahead of the holidays.

According to Vanderhoff, some parents have expressed concern over possible heart inflammation linked to the vaccine. Vanderhoff said a clinical study showed no child between the ages of 5 and 11 who received the vaccine experienced symptoms of that nature. In fact, heart inflammation is more likely to occur in someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, more than 386,000 Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 17 have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

"It remains very clear that COVID-19 vaccination is the best protection for all Ohioans, including youth," said Vanderhoff.

Between now and January, recent data shows 95% of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated. According to Vanderhoff, roughly 18% of all cases reported in the state last week were in people under 18 years old.

"We are thrilled that a COVID-19 vaccine is now available for younger, school-aged Ohioans," said Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff said health officials will continue to encourage students to wear masks in schools while vaccine rollout remains underway.

The state is expecting a total of more than 367,000 doses during the initial rollout of vaccines for children in the approved age group. The first shipments have already arrived in Ohio, Vanderhoff said. Ohioans can click here to learn more.

Doses will be available in all 88 of the state's counties.

Tuesday's announcement from the CDC also means Ohio can expand its Vax-to-School drawing to include those ages 5-25. The program will award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans.

You can learn more about Vax-to-School here.

Watch Wednesday's briefing in the player below: