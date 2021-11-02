Ohio curfew lifted as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The statewide curfew was lifted after COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio fell below 2,500 hospitalizations for the tenth straight day.
In his briefing Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the curfew officially expired at noon.
DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.
The curfew was first issued in November. It was shortened to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 after the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell below 3,500.
When in place, the curfew prohibited people from being outside their homes during the late evening and overnight hours with multiple exceptions including work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessary trips.