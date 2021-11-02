Ohio curfew lifted as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

Gov. DeWine has said the curfew could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The statewide curfew was lifted after COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio fell below 2,500 hospitalizations for the tenth straight day.

In his briefing Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the curfew officially expired at noon.

DeWine said the curfew could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.

Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. pic.twitter.com/CJEwCjc9Bn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

The curfew was first issued in November. It was shortened to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 after the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell below 3,500.