Ohio Crime Survivors urging lawmakers to prioritize needs of Black, brown, underserved communities

The 10-point plan addresses victims’ rights, ending discrimination and getting rid of red tape when crime victims reach out for help.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are coming together to ask lawmakers to prioritize the needs of people like them.

Joined with The Alliance for Safety and Justice, a national organization that aims to win new safety priorities in states across the country, and attorneys general representing New Jersey and Illinois, the group announced their National Crime Victims Agenda.

Their 10-point plan to help Black, brown and underserved crime victims highlight the expansion of victims’ rights, ending discrimination and ensuring more help for victims with less red tape.

10 POINT PLAN:

Expand Victims’ Rights

Increase legal protections for victims to prevent job and housing loss while victims are recovering from a crime Expand victims’ civil legal services to help victims stabilize their lives after violence Ensure dignity, respect, and support for the victims of unsolved crimes

End Discrimination

Expand victim services eligibility to all victims of crime and violence Ensure equal access to compensation and services for victims

Ensure More Urgent Help, Less Red Tape

Reach more survivors in crisis by expanding outreach programs and ensuring programs are delivered in all the places that underserved survivors may frequent Fund victims’ compensation to cover the actual costs of recovery and extend deadlines for help Ensure trauma recovery services are widely available Invest in trusted community-based victim services providers Create funding streams to address urgent crises as they happen

“Legislators should prioritize equal access to victim compensation and services to make sure victims from all walks of life have recovery support,” said Aswad Thomas, chief of organizing for Alliance for Safety and Justice and national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.



“The National Crime Victims Agenda offers policymakers a clear plan to address the needs of all crime survivors and finally end the cycle of crime. Lawmakers should read this plan carefully, and finally listen to the survivors who’ve been historically left out of the public safety conversation,” he said.



Thomas and Attorneys General Kwame Raoul and Gurbir S. Grewal spoke about the benefits of centering victims more after the crimes happen and eliminating red tape that can pop up for them.



“We’ve heard about children who are unable to receive needed counseling services because similarly a parent was said to have contributed to their own death,” Grewal said.



Neither does Sheila Nared, the Chapter Coordinator for the Cincinnati Chapter of CSSJ.

“Our voices need to be heard. Victims and survivors need to share their stories and make a difference and make change in different communities and states worldwide,” she said.

Her story inspires her work now to give others a voice.