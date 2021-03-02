Ohio creates online tool to help identify stolen guns

“We couldn't believe that when someone brought a used firearm for us to sell, which happens all the time, we take in over a thousand a year. We had no way of checking to see if that firearm had been reported stolen,” said Eric Delbert, the owner of L.E.P.D. gun store.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says you can put the make and the serial number of the gun in and if there is a report to law enforcement that it has been stolen, it will give you a message.



Keith Everhart is the President of the Buckeye State sheriff's association and hopes it works to deter criminals and to solve any crimes the stolen gun may have been used for.



“Obviously there are going to be times when we'll have to take that weapon to figure out if that weapon has been used in a crime. Yes, unfortunately, there may be sometimes where people are out some money,” Everhart explained.



The check is not mandatory, and it is not a gun registry. It's just a way to recover stolen guns.



“As law enforcement officers, anytime we see a method to keep the public safer, we are obviously behind that,” Everhart said.