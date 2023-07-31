Ohio community colleges prepare new curriculum to build workforce for Intel in central Ohio

All community colleges will be offering three new curriculums: manufacturing foundations, semiconductor 101 and vacuum systems.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community colleges of Ohio are building a workforce for Intel.

“As the baby boom generation retires having the next generation, which is smaller, we have to build the skills in those new generations. To make sure we have the workforce to supply the talent Intel needs,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

All community colleges across the state will start offering three new curriculum programs: manufacturing foundations, semi-conductor 101 and vacuum systems.

Intel is bringing 3,000 jobs to central Ohio, and this new curriculum will help train workers for those jobs.

“The better we are at proving to businesses we can supply the workforce, the better we are at securing the businesses like Intel and other businesses that will come here,” said Husted.

Jim Envers, the general manager of Intel Ohio, said they chose Ohio because of its past of being a manufacturing powerhouse with top talent from colleges and universities.

“There is something special about Midwest work ethic and willingness to win. Ohio was built for this,” said Envers.

But the curriculum will go beyond just jobs for Intel. It was designed to be used at any community college across Ohio, and train people for these types of manufacturing and high-tech jobs anywhere in the state.

“The task that Intel gave us was to create the eco-system, not just create employees for Intel. But to look at the entire state and see what we do we need in this workforce. What matters? What will lead to good employee candidates for Intel, and what will lead to good employee candidates across the state,” said Rick Woodfield, chief academic officer for the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

With Intel coming to central Ohio, it’s the first step in what Lt. Gov. Husted said in building the silicon heartland of the country.