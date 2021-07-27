2 officers, other man injured after shots fired during domestic dispute call in Nelsonville

Nelsonville police and Hocking College police responded to a domestic dispute call on Third Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Two officers and a man were injured after shots were fired during a domestic dispute call in Nelsonville Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Nelsonville police and Hocking College police responded to the dispute at an apartment on Third Street, according to Nelsonville Chief of Police Scott Fitch.

Fitch said shots were fired, resulting in the Nelsonville officer being struck and the other officer and the man suffering injuries.

All three were taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.

Chief Fitch said the Nelsonville officer is in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said the Nelsonville officer is in stable condition. Chief Fitch said the Hocking College officer suffered minor injuries.

Chief Fitch and BCI did not release a condition for the man.

It is unclear how he was involved in the incident.