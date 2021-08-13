x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ohio attorney general provides update on settlement agreement against opioid distributors

The “OneOhio” settlement agreement is a statewide effort to resolve litigation between Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio in March 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is providing updates on a settlement agreement in connection to a legal battle with three large opioid distributors on Friday. 

The “OneOhio” settlement agreement is a statewide effort to resolve litigation between Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. 

The three distributors and Johnson & Johnson agreed to a $26 billion nationwide settlement for their roles in the opioid epidemic last month. 

Under the settlement, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen would fund roughly $809 million in treatment and prevention programs across Ohio. 

According to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, if 95% of Ohio communities opt-in the deal, those funds will become available to meet the needs for relief from the opioid crisis. 

RELATED: Columbus agrees to participate in $809 million settlement agreement with state against opioid distributors