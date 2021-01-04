Ohio Attorney General opens investigation into Columbus Zoo amid allegations

The zoo's president and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that an investigation has been opened after recent allegations involving two former executives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo's president and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions earlier this week after a report by the Columbus Dispatch on the possible misuse of zoo resources.

The report found that Stalf and Bell let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got them tickets for entertainment events.

The zoo said their board of directors had started an internal investigation and worked with a law firm to conduct an independent inquiry after the report was published.

“Charity may begin at home for an individual, but it’s trouble when an executive for a charitable organization uses company resources for friends and family,” Yost said. “I’m troubled by both the allegations and the lack of transparency here, and this office will get to the bottom of it.”