Ohio attorney general files nation's first-ever lawsuit to declare Google a public utility

The lawsuit alleges Google harms Ohioans by using specific product placement to not provide them with all the information.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Delaware County Court on Tuesday to declare Google a public utility.

The lawsuit alleges Google harms Ohioans by using specific product placement to not provide them with all the information.

The lawsuit does not seek money, but is asking for proper government regulation of Google. Additionally, it requests that Google not prioritize the placement of its products on search results pages and instead provide what it refers to as equal rights to competitors.

“Google uses its dominance of internet search to steer Ohioans to Google’s own products--that's discriminatory and anti-competitive,” Yost said. “When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access."