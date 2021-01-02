Ohio Attorney General to discuss 'new developments' concerning HB 6, bribery case

Last month, Dave Yost moved to stop FirstEnergy Corp. from collecting special fees from customers that were set up under the bill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will discuss "new developments" concerning HB 6 Monday morning, according to a release from his office.

He is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 10 a.m.

HB 6 is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe that alleges then-House Speaker Larry Householder used the money to politically position for and succeed at passing the bailout bill.

The bill, whch was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year, provided a billion-dollar bailout to FirstEnergy and its affiliates and reportedly saved two nuclear power plants from closing in northern Ohio.