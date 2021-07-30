x
Yost hosting AG Drug Dropoff Day July 31

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is hosting Drug Dropoff Day across central Ohio Saturday. 

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can properly dispose of their old prescriptions at the following Kroger locations: 

  • 55 West Schrock Road, Westerville, OH
  • 4656 Cemetery Road, Hilliard, OH
  • 1500 Robinson Road SE, Washington Court House, OH
  • 548 Clinton Avenue, Washington Court House, OH
  • 811 Gay Street, Portsmouth, OH
  • 9101 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, OH

Yost partnered with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Scioto County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Sheriff's Office for the event. 